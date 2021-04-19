Mrs. Anna Mae Emmons, 91, of Frederick, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Harold E. Emmons, who preceded her in death in 2012. Anna and Harold were married on Aug. 23, 1958.
Born Nov. 13, 1929 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Elizabeth (Shultz) Shoemaker. She graduated from Frederick High School Class of 1946 and attended Miss Willard’s School for Secretaries. She retired in 1991 from the State of Maryland at the Frederick Co. Health Dept. after more than 40 years. She was a former member of the Myersville Baptist Church.
Surviving is her nephew; David Tinney, great-niece; Diane Tinney and her children; Isaiah Ellis and Tamara Ellis and special cousin; Linda Ferree, special friends; Paul and Jean Bowen, Chrissy Mender-Leizear and Pat Hall, her friend from Arkansas.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister; Mary Jane Tinney.
The family will receive friends from 10am to 12pm, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
