Anna Maria Varson

Mrs. Anna Maria Emilia Varson, 86, of Frederick, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Theodore R. Varson. Born Feb. 9, 1936, in Florence, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Velia Hudson.
She was head of security documentation for Vitro/BAE Systems from 1974 until she retired. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and was her happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She also had a great love for her dog, Pepper.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Teresa Ann Miller and husband Guy, of Lewes, Delaware, Adrianne Alexandra Whelan and husband Daniel, of Frederick, and Jacqueline Joyce Givens and husband Jay of New Market; her grandchildren, Lauren Collins and husband Andrew, Robert Miller, Anna Whelan, Paige Welch and husband Eric, and Amanda Marrero and husband Giancarlo; and four great-grandchildren, Colton, Aubrey, Carly and Leandro (and soon-to-arrive Adelina).
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second Street, Frederick. Entombment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Maryland Chapter, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702, or to the Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland St., Suite 220, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared with the family at keeneybasford.com.