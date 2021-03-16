Anna May Harkness Damazo, 94, died peacefully in her home in Frederick, Maryland, on the Sabbath, March 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving husband, children and grandchildren. Her family grieves her loss, as do all whose lives were touched by her love and grace.
Ann, as she was known by most, was born on Nov. 26, 1926, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Elmer C. Harkness and Elizabeth Jane (Russell) Harkness.
She joined the Nurse Cadet training program at Flower Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, in 1946. While training at Maumee Valley Hospital, she met and fell in love with a young intern, Frank S. Damazo, MD. They we’re married on Sept. 4, 1948, and recently celebrated 72 years of marriage.
In 1956, they selected Frederick, Maryland, as their lifetime home and became active members of the Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church. Through the years, Ann served her beloved church congregation in multiple roles — church treasurer, finance coordinator, and worthy student program administrator. After a devastating fire that destroyed the church building in 1993, Ann and Dr. Frank, worked tirelessly as part of the building committee to acquire land and build a new church and school complex. After a lifetime of service to so many, some affectionately referred to Ann as the matriarch of the church.
Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Frank S. Damazo; and her four children, Fran Damazo-Mullin and her husband T.J. Mullin, of Davis, California, Donna Butler and her husband Dan of, Woodsboro, Maryland, Frank L. Damazo and his wife, Bonnie, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Nancy O’Donnell and her husband John, of Frederick; eight grandchildren, Julia Mullin Magana, Ross Mullin, Justine Mullin Damazo, Harrison Frank Mullin, Dwight Wise, Justin Wise, William Brauer and Bryston Brauer; 11 great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Wise, Gabriel South, Isaiah Magana, Brody Wise, Jordan Frank Magana, Justina R. Damazo, Gideon Mullin, Espe Damazo, Elianna May Magana, Cyrus Mullin and Naomi Mullin; two sisters, Ida Lou Braman and Marlene Mantyk, of Milan, Michigan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Elmer, Reuben and Donald; and her sister, Jane.
Ann was laid to rest during a private graveside service on March 16, 2021, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for later this year when it is safe for all to gather.
Those who wish to remember Ann in a special way may make a gift, in lieu of flowers, to their favorite charity.
