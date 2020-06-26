Anna Silverman

Mrs. Anna Montgomery Silverman, 69, of Union Bridge, died Sunday, June 21. Born Oct. 27, 1950, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Cordie Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Silverman in 2002.
She graduated from the University of Maryland in 1972 with a degree in business administration and received her Master of Science in management from Frostburg State University in 1985. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Frederick County Government in Accounting, then served as Assistant Director for Frederick County Head Start.
She had a life-long love of Shetland sheep dogs and was recognized as a Breeder of Merit by the American Kennel Club for her Encore Shelties which were awarded numerous titles and championships. She served on the Board of Directors of the Blue Ridge Shetland Sheepdog Club, was treasurer of Breakaway Action Dogs, Inc., a member of the Shetland Sheepdog Club of Greater Baltimore, and of the American Shetland Sheepdog Club. She was looking forward to attending CPE trials in Ohio this fall with her championship dog, Heart Lake Encore Sophia.
She is survived by her sons, Aaron Robert Silverman and his wife Laura of Maryland, and Brian David Silverman of Ohio, and two grandsons, Robert Joseph Silverman, and Thomas Nathaniel Silverman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private interment will be held in Maryland Veterans Cemetery of Eastern Shore, Preston, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org.
