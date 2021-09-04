Anna Waterman

Anna Louise Waterman, 44, of Emmitsburg passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home.
Born Feb. 9, 1977, in Olney, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Henry Alan and Marcella Joyce (nee Murphy Waterman).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Murphy.
Anna attended Damascus High School, graduating in 1995, before graduating from Virginia Tech in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in dairy science.
Anna found her calling and earned her certification as a respiratory therapist from Frederick Community College and went on to work for Wellspan Health at both Gettysburg and York Hospitals.
Anyone who knew Anna knew she loved her Lamancha goats. She was involved in showing goats since her youth while in 4-H and continued to show in various fairs and other goat shows throughout Maryland, winning numerous awards along the way. She additionally assisted with numerous goat workshops for members of 4-H who could learn from her experience.
But goats were not Anna’s only interest. She was a huge Star Trek & Star Wars fan. She had attended numerous conventions for them both. She enjoyed going to county fairs and spending time with her other animals on the farm, including chickens, game hens, dogs and cats.
She is survived by her sister, Tammie Corcoran; aunt, Judy Bridenbaugh; sister-in-law, Susanna Murphy; and the Stockman family.
The family will receive friends at Black’s Funeral Home, 224 N. Church St., Suite B, Thurmont, Maryland, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, from 2-6 p.m.
A celebration of Anna’s life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Frederick County 4-H Camp Center, 3702 Basford Road, Frederick, MD 21703.
Anna’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont. To share online condolences, visit blacksfuneralhomes.com