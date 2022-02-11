Annabelle “Ann” Winters Kelly, age 93, of Union Bridge, died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at her home. Born Oct. 2, 1928, in Coplay, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Roy G. Winters and Mae Moser Winters. She was the wife of Clinton Leroy “Bud” Kelly, who died in 2018.
Before retiring, she worked at Lehigh Cement Co. for many years.
She is survived by a son, Chris Kelly, of Westminster; a sister, Kathleen “Kay” Devilbiss, of Uniontown; sister-in-law, Doris Clapsaddle, of Taneytown; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sister, LaRue Flickinger; brothers-in-law, Charles “Chuck” Devilbiss, Donald Flickinger and Monroe Clapsaddle; and nephews, Mike and Steve Clapsaddle.
There will be no services. Inurnment will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Uniontown.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.