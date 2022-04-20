AnnaBelle (Stansberry) Childers, age 98, left this earth with amazing grace on April 13 at the home of John and Kay Brown in Clarksburg, Maryland, where she had resided the last four years. She was the daughter of the late Hunter and Faye (Smith) Stansberry, born Feb. 26, 1924, in Grove, West Virginia, the oldest of five children. She was the wife of George B. Childers, who predeceased her in 1978.
AnnaBelle graduated from Doddridge County High School in 1942. After graduation she was employed at Westinghouse Electric Manufacturer Co. in Fairmont, West Virginia, (1943-1945) as a machine operator who made glass parts for electronic tubes in support of the World War II effort. Wanting to continue serving her country, she enlisted as a medical technician in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) in 1945. AnnaBelle was automatically honorably discharged when she married George in San Francisco, California, on May 25, 1946. They returned to Smithburg, West Virginia, where they raised five children, Kay, married to John Brown, Clarksburg, Maryland, Linda Sue Corder, Frederick, Maryland, Wayne, married to Susan (Kiger), Charlottesville, Virginia, JoAnn Leigh, Frederick, Maryland, and Marvin, married to Pam (Sponaugle), Richmond, Indiana.
She was a volunteer member of the Doddridge Co. Emergency Squad; and a member of the American Legion in the West Union Chapter. Over the years, she served in every capacity at Smithburg United Methodist Church.
After George’s death in 1978, AnnaBelle was called to the ministry. She completed her ministerial course of studies from Duke University. In 1981, she was assigned to the West Virginia United Methodist Conference, serving churches in Grantsville, Sissonville, Frametown, Franklin and Aurora, West Virginia. She retired from ministry in 1989 and moved to Frederick, Maryland, where she assisted with the care of her granddaughters, Allison and Amy Leigh. She worked sales at Macy’s Department Store and Kirby-Smith Associates, assisting in pledge campaigns for churches throughout the country.
She was member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland, where she attended Bible studies and Miriam Circle, and sang in the choir. She was excited to begin service as a Stephen Minister in 2004. She worked on various church-supported projects (homeless shelter, soup kitchen, etc.). Thanks to many church members who sent cards and called when she was unable to attend church. Special thanks to Susan Engler for her love and friendship. Appreciation to Pastors Steve Larsen, Ken Humbert and Harry Cole for their virtual sermons, calls and visits.
She missed many friends when she moved from Spring Ridge Senior Apartments to her final home in Clarksburg.
Surviving are brother, Cline Stansberry (94), West Union, West Virginia; and sister, Reta Mae Broadwater (91), Cape Canaveral, Florida. Her siblings, Bill Stansberry, Staunton, Virginia, and Jessie Ash, Weston, West Virginia, predeceased her. She will be remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
AnnaBelle was a grandmother to 12, Scott Childers and wife Leah, Megan Childers Wood and husband Cria, Shanna Childers Pollitt, Melissa Childers Hobson, Justin Brown and wife Melanie, Jeff Brown and wife Sarah, Josh Brown and wife Lisa, Sarah Faye Corder Smith and husband Jaime, Becky Corder Tarantella and husband James, and Amy Leigh Smith and husband Alex; George Alan Childers (2011) and Allison Leigh Nicknadarvich (2017) predeceased her.
She was a great-grandmother to 22 children, Morgan and husband Justin, Clark, Cory, Wyatt, Erin, Connor, Lauren, Olivia, Lewey, Tyler, Jacob, Jaxson, Jensen, Juliana, Olivia, Melissa, Garry, Riley, Rowan and Adeline. She was a great-great-grandmother to Colton, Mason and Bella.
Thanks to hospice and those who cared for Mom during her transition to her heavenly home: Nurse Laura Butman; Chaplin Valentine; Keith Midberry, who honored her as a veteran; and Jen Stonebraker, who so lovingly cared for Mom.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St. in Frederick, Maryland, at 11 a.m. May 7, 2022, with Steve Larsen officiating. Her ashes will be interred at Masonic Cemetery in West Union, West Virginia, beside her husband, George, at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.