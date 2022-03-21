Annalee Spring

Mrs. Annalee May “Best Mom” Spring, 91, of Frederick, died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Frederick Health. She was the wife of the late James D. Spring, who preceded her in death in 2005.
Born Jan. 6, 1931, in Lucketts, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Sr. and Elsie Piper Rollison.
Spring is survived by her children, Carolyn Hood-Baldwin, Janice Stockman (Gary) and Gary Spring (Chris Pearce); grandchildren, James Hood (Ranee), Jeffrey Hood (Dawn), Dwain Stockman (Jann), Kristie Graves (Philip), Bryon Lockard (Clarissa), Carrie Strobel and James Spring II (Cyrus); 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Harold Rollison (Wanda); son-in-law, Keith Myers (Sandy); former son-law; Bill Lockard; former-daughter-in-law, Sharon Spring; best friend, Dana Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Spring-Myers; sons-in-law, James Hood and Roger Baldwin; sister, Eleanor Summers; and brothers, Edgar Rollison Jr. and Ebbie Rollison.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Jefferson Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared to Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or to the Faith Baptist Church at the above address.
Online condolences may be made at www.keeneybasford.com.