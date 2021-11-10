Anne Angela Niemiec, 80, of New Market passed from this life on Nov. 8. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Sept. 16, 1941, Anne was the daughter of the late Frank Baffa and Rose (Pizzelanti) Baffa.
Anne grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey, and attended Ferris High School. After graduating, she began working at The Equitable Life Assurance Society in New York City. During that time, she met and married Jack Niemiec. They moved to Bethesda, Maryland, and later settled in Frederick, Maryland. They raised their two children, Jan and Teresa. Anne was a wonderful mother and added a boundless amount of love and laughter to the Niemiec family.
While living in Frederick, Anne worked at Green Valley and Urbana Elementary Schools working with children with disabilities as a Special Education Instructional Assistant. At St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, she was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Pastoral Care team. She was also a member of the Libertytown Unionville Lions Club and Friends in Frederick, a Parkinson’s support group.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, Anne is survived by her son, Jan Niemiec, his wife, Heather and their children, Natalie, Michael, Gabriella, and Isabella, Leesburg, Virginia; her daughter, Teresa (Niemiec) Landsberg, her husband, Matt, their son, Luke, and their new daughter (born Nov. 8), Ijamsville, Maryland. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carolyn (Niemiec) Kierney and her husband Stan, North Arlington, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Jamie Niemiec. Besides family, Anne cherished many friends whom she loved dearly and her guardian angel Connie Mudd.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14 from 2- 4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown at 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will follow on Monday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Libertytown, 9190 Church Street, Union Bridge, MD 21791.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Anne Niemiec to St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street, Union Bridge, MD 21791; Libertytown Unionville Lions Club, P.O. Box 193, Libertytown, MD 21762; Friends in Frederick, Box 213, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.