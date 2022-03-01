Anne Carpenter (nee Brenner), 73, of Woodbine, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Born June 30, 1948, in Alexandria, Virginia, she the daughter of the late Louis Brenner and the late Catherine D. Brenner (nee Ness).
She was the beloved wife of the late Charlie Carpenter for 55 years.
Anne loved cooking and being outside, especially gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she enjoyed helping with the Train Garden for the Howard County Antique Farm Machinery Club.
She is survived by her children, Mark A. Carpenter, Carl R. Carpenter, and Catherine M. Rose and husband Scott. She was the devoted grandmother of Sara Hedrick, Mark A. Carpenter Jr., Cody Evans, Brooke T. Carpenter and Charles T. Carpenter; and great-grandmother of Addison and Cooper Hedrick.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Josh Carpenter; and her two brothers, Steven and Bruce Brenner.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School). There, a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022.
Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 40, Lisbon MD, 21765.
Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be shared at burrier-queen.com.