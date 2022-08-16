Anne F. Forder, of Frederick, Maryland, died Aug. 11, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born in Baltimore on Nov. 10, 1933, she was the daughter of John J. S. Frush and Anne M. Frush.
She attended Western High School in Baltimore and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education. She retired from the Frederick County board of education after 18 1/2 years of service. After retirement, she worked as a docent at Rose Hill Manor Park's children's museum for 14 years. She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and volunteered for many organizations in the community. Her favorite pastimes were playing bridge and reading, and she was active in her bridge club at Homewood at Crumland farms, and was involved in book clubs as well.