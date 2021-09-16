Anne Kirchoff

Anne Barbara Kirchoff (nee Pfister), of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 13, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald; daughters, Deborah Kirchoff (Tim McGary) and Colleen Joseph (Steve); and son, Christopher Kirchoff (Elaine Kirchoff predeceased) and daughter Ronna Kirchoff (Tim Trusner). She is also survived by grandsons, Matthew Joseph, Brady Brockdorff, Christian Kirchoff, Spencer Brockdorff, and Keefe and Oliver Kirchoff; and granddaughters, Katarina and Savanna Kirchoff. Anne was born May 19, 1936, in New Haven, Connecticut, to parents Sebastian and Magdalena Pfister and was the youngest child of five siblings now deceased, sister Marie (Birmingham); and brothers, Paul, Carl, Albert and Joseph. After her sister, Marie, passed away in 1982, she was like a second mother to Carla Birmingham (Marie’s daughter). Anne had many different jobs and interests, including phone company administration, bookkeeper, 4-H leader (known as “Momma K”), antique dealer, historical house renovator and volunteer. She was a wonderful friend (including the Goshen “Wednesday Girls”), and she always jumping right in to help her children’s friends with their starter homes. Most of all, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Family and friends are invited to join them in celebrating Anne’s life, with calling hours from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, and a funeral Mass to be held Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at noon. Both services will be held at: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9000 Warfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20882. The funeral Mass will also be available using the link below:
After the funeral service, a graveside service will be held at: All Souls Cemetery, 11401 Brink Road, Germantown, MD 20876. A reception will follow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.