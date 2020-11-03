Anne died surrounded by the love of her family in Point of Rocks, Maryland. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, which we are all so very grateful for. She lived in the house that she dearly loved until the end of her life.
She was the wife of the late Estil H. Luman, retired Air Force, for which she traveled the world until he retired and started working at East Coast Relay Station, War Control at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, David B. Luman and Robert B. Luman; and grandson, Raymond G. Sauer Jr.
Surviving are her two daughters, Rebecca Anne Shores and Janice S. Sauer; husband, Raymond G. Sauer; beloved grandchildren, Michelle Peters and husband, Andrew, Aubrey E. Shores III, Nacole Bogden, Patrick B. Sauer and wife Michele; 12 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Graveside services will follow immediately after at St Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Point of Rocks, Maryland.