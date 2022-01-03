Anne Mattiello

Mrs. Anne “Marianne” Mattiello, 91, of Frederick, earned her peace with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Dominick Mattiello, who preceded her in death in 2000.
Born July 26, 1930, in Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Slachta and Rose (Novotny) Slachta. Upon graduation from Mt. Carmel High School, Marianne was recruited to join the federal service in Washington, D.C. There she met the love of her life, Dominick, and entered into a union that would last more than 50 years until his death. They relocated their young family to Frederick, Maryland in 1960 and became an integral part of the community, especially that of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Their dedication to their family, church, and community was an inspiration to everyone whose lives they touched. Marianne was a loving wife and homemaker raising her four children. She inspired them to always strive to do their best and treat everyone with respect and love. Somehow, she also found time to use her skills volunteering with the American Red Cross in Frederick. She was an inspiration to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marianne is survived by her children: Richard Mattiello and wife, Gail Gannon, Helene Abbott and husband, Scotty, Connie Mattiello and husband, John Lombardo and Sandra Mattiello, grandchildren; Jonathan Mattiello, Jessica Mattiello, Theresa Mattiello, Dana Heaton, Joseph Mossburg and Amanda Brooks and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Father John Streiffel will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or the EWTN at www.ewtn.com.
