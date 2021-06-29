Anne Roberta Ricciuti, 64, of Walkersville, peacefully left this world for her next adventure on Friday, June 25, 2021, surrounded by loved ones at home.
Born Jan. 29, 1957, in Marlborough, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Mildred Calandrella Ricciuti and the late Robert Anthony Ricciuti.
Anne graduated from Parkdale High School and received a Bachelor of Arts from Hood College and an MSW from the University of Maryland, Baltimore. Anne dedicated her life to service as a Licensed Certified Social Worker — Clinical (LCSW-C). She worked for Frederick County Public Schools as a CASS coordinator, school social worker, and pupil personnel worker in the Brunswick area schools, Heather Ridge and, most recently, at Hillcrest Elementary School.
Anne was a lifelong advocate for students and families. She collaborated with Teamlink, Inc. to provide outdoor adventure experiences to at-risk students. She volunteered with the Red Cross following Hurricane Katrina and was deployed to Mississippi to provide crisis mental health support.
She was a longtime volunteer with the Old Rag Mountain Stewards; a member of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW); and was a Hood College Field Instructor mentoring social work students.
Anne was a true aficionado of outdoor adventures; she especially enjoyed hiking, kayaking and gardening. She was known by her friends and family for her sense of humor, her kind and supportive presence, and for being a great listener. Anne thrived on spending time with her loved ones, and she will be truly missed.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her three beloved children, Christopher Law, Katherine Law and Stephanie Law; grandson, Rowan Anderson-Law; siblings, Dorothy Ricciuti, Tom Ricciuti, Frank Ricciuti, Gina Ricciuti-Ballinger, Peter Ricciuti and James Ricciuti; her partner, Dan Behnke; and her former husband, Jack Law.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Rag Mountain Stewards at https://www.oldrag mountainstewards.org/.
