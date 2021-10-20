On Oct. 18, 2021, Anne Smith Fisher, beloved wife of the late Robert T. Fisher Sr; devoted mother of Robert T. Fisher Jr., M.D. (Elizabeth), Michael A. Fisher (Carmel), Laura F. Glushakow (Robert), and Christopher P. Fisher (Susan); cherished sister of Clarence “Buddy” Smith; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, passed away. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Clark, William “Jimmy” Smith, M.D., Ruth Edna “Billie” Williams, and Mary “Helen” Muse.
Anne was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Frederick, Maryland. She attended St. John Catholic schools through the 12th grade. She was married for 45 years to her husband, Bob, who died in 1995.
Anne enjoyed gardening, and she was very active in the Tasker’s Chance Garden Club. She loved playing tennis and bridge.
For many years, she spent her winters in Naples, Florida. Anne was an avid traveler, visiting most major destinations throughout the world.
Anne was both generous with her time and philanthropic. She served for many years on the board of Record Street Home. Believing in the benefit of a Catholic education, she established a scholarship for Saint John’s Catholic Prep.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address. Arrangements entrusted to Keeney & Basford Funeral Home.