Melba Anne (Jackson) West, 88, passed away peacefully at her residence at Lorien Nursing Facility in Mount Airy, Maryland, Jan. 3, 2022. Born April 17, 1933, in Weston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey Walter Jackson and Grace Waggoner Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Channing West; daughter, Vickie Scrivener; brothers, Walter Jackson, Andrew Jackson, Burl Jackson and William Jackson; and sisters, Baby Jackson, Edith Johnson and Norma Bixiones.
Anne is survived by her two children, Kevin West (Nancy), of Frederick, Maryland, and Erick West, of Damascus, Maryland; grandchildren, Jeffrey Scrivener (Alicia), Aaron Scrivener, Chris West and Ashley West; and her great-grandchildren, Theodore Scrivener, Brantley West and Hartley West. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Grace Winemiller (John), of Zephyrhills, Florida.
Her family will receive friends at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Browningsville, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon. The Rev. Hank Butler and the Rev. Kevin Beall will officiate the service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. For those attending, a mask or adequate face covering is required.
Online condolences may be shared with her family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.