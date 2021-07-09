Anthony Cilluffo

Anthony James Cilluffo, 33, of Frederick, passed away suddenly on Friday July 2, 2021.
Born March 17, 1988, in Ft. Hood, Texas. He was the son of Kimberly Leggett and Tony Mclean and stepson to Doug Leggett.
Anthony was the proud father of Addison Cilluffo and a proud brother to Ashley Mclean. He is survived by his niece, Ainsley; brother, Jessie; grandparents, Jim and Debbie Amoriell, Sharon and Wayne Demcsak, and Joe and Lynn Cilluffo. He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Mike and Wendy Amoriell, Brian and Carrie Amoriell, Jimmy Amoriell, Desiree and Tom Pruett and Ty Cilluffo; as well as, so many cousins and close friends. There are just too many to mention, but he loved them with all his heart.
Anthony is a proud United States Marine and was proud to serve our country.
He was a dedicated shop manager for Twelve West Detailing in Walkersville, where he was given the opportunity and found his passion.
Anthony “went with the flow”, he lived a spontaneous life with a goal to create awesome memories along the way. He loved golf and softball, playing with passion, and he loved to ride anything with a motor. His heart is made of gold, and he could make anyone smile at their lowest moments. He lived to have fun with family and friends, whom he considered family. If you knew him, you loved him, and if you didn’t know him, you learned to love him. Above all, Addy is his proudest legacy, and he swore to protect her for a lifetime.
A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday July 8, 2021, at 8:30pm.
The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. A brief service will be held at 3:30 p.m. The family also invites you to a remembrance for Anthony that will also be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 3 p.m., JR’s Sports Bar and Restaurant, 605 S. Main St., Woodsboro, MD 21798. Please bring your best memories of Anthony!
FAW... Love you Anthony!
