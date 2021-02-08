Anthony “Tony” Douglas DeLauter, 72, of Myersville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. He was the husband to Thelma Mae Mullan-DeLauter. Born on Sept. 18, 1948, in Frederick, he was the son of Richard Douglas DeLauter and Dolores (Brown) Delauter.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Doug DeLauter and wife Brenda, Stephanie Jewell and husband Daryll, Jason DeLauter, Amanda Smith and husband Michael and Aaron; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Harry Jerome DeLauter Sr. and a sister, Irene M. Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Deborah Ann Kline and Veronica Sier Stottlemyer.
He retired from Allegheny Power after 44 years. Tony was very much into collecting guns and shooting.
All services will be private.
