Anthony J. Kelly

Anthony Joseph Kelly, of Frederick, Maryland, died unexpectedly June 3, 2022. He was a member of the 1976 graduating class of Frederick High School. Due to a tragic and life-altering swimming accident in 1980, Anthony became a wheelchair-bound quadriplegic for the last 42 years of his life. However, Anthony's unstoppable determination and will for life drove him to live completely independently in his Frederick apartment for over 40 years. He raised a son as a single father and owned and ran a successful small business, Anthony's Answer Wheelchair Transportation Services. Anthony could be seen driving in his beloved brown and tan 1982 Chevy van, outfitted with a wheelchair lift and hand controls, across Frederick to meet friends and family, or driving to Baltimore or Washington, transporting one of his many longtime clients from the Frederick County Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to their medical appointments. Anthony enjoyed regular lunches with his son; taking his grandchildren to pick out their birthday presents; large family gatherings; and local car shows. One of 10 children and growing up in a large Irish Catholic family, Anthony charted his own course in life as a fiercely independent man, with a network of friends and family in support. Anthony's strength of will and the love and care of his family allowed him to far exceed all medical expectations on his life; most medical practitioners consider Anthony a medical marvel. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Jeremiah and Aimee Kelly, and five beautiful grandchildren, Lillian, Rhiannon, Isaiah, Elias and Abram, all of Middletown, Maryland; his brothers and sisters, Mary A. Kelly and Fern Y. Hunt, of Silver Spring, Margaret M. Kelly, Paula M. Kelly, Mark A. and Suzi Kelly, Agnes M. and Mark Heller, and Teresita M. and Gene Lemar, all of Frederick, and Kevin M. and Mary Hope Kelly, of Middletown. Extended family members include Clyde and Joan Finley, and John and Mary O'Malley. Anthony is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Teresita Kelly, of Adamstown, Maryland; sister, Katherine M. Finley; and brother, Gregory M. Kelly. We are especially grateful for Clarence L. Wiley, whose extended care for and friendship to Anthony was a blessing.
A visitation and memorial will be held at the Frederick Church of the Brethren in Frederick, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, MD 21701, from 3-5 p.m. June 9, with the memorial starting at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph-on-Carrolton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703, at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Online condolences can be offered at keeneybasford.com.