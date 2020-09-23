It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony Lee Ferguson (affectionately known as Anth), 33 years old of Frederick, Md., announces his passing. Anthony was taken by his Guardian Angel on Sept. 16, 2020 to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Born in Frederick, Md. on Dec. 19, 1986 to Annette Bowie and Tyrone A. Ferguson Sr., Anthony attended Frederick High School. He was a fun-loving, outgoing, considerate, selfless person, who would give you the shirt off his back or his last cigarette — maybe (lol). Anthony was employed by several different companies throughout his short life.
Anthony leaves to cherish his memory: four children, Anthony, Jamyah, Javion, and Lei’asiah; father, Tyrone A. Ferguson (Gloria), to whom he was a beloved son and who he often called to confide in or just kick the breeze with; siblings, Tyrone (Denise), Michelle (Wayne), TJ (Melissa), Iris, Wayne, and Desi; maternal grandmother, Lucille Bowie; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and great friends.
Anthony’s funeral services are entrusted to Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home, 110 W. South St., Frederick, MD. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 am. Officiating will be Pastor Rex Bowens.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral service is by invitation only but can be viewed online at www.garylrollinsfuneralhome.com.