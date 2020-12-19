Anthony “Tony” James Lucernoni, 82, resident of Jefferson, Maryland, went to be with his Lord and Savior Dec. 16, 2020. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family.
Tony was born Nov. 24, 1938, in Exeter, Pennsylvania. He graduated from the Milton Hershey School in 1956 and Penn State in 1960. Tony enjoyed a long and rewarding career with the Federal Aviation Administration, which included several trips to Oklahoma City, where the family created many wonderful memories before settling in Jefferson, Maryland in 1970.
Tony met Dotty and enjoyed a movie for their first date in October 1956. They married three years later and began their wonderful journey together. Tony enjoyed playing and coaching softball and baseball while their children were growing up, while also finding time to time to help friends and family with cars and computers, earning the nickname “Mr. Good Wrench”. Tony and Dotty have been long-standing and active members of the Frederick Church of the Brethren, sharing celebrations with many dear friends who enriched their lives and provided comfort to many.
Tony is survived by his wife of 61 years, the love of his life, Dorothy “Dotty” (Jurell); and four children, Karen Oligo and husband Bobby, Anthony “Bob” Lucernoni and wife Susan, Wayne Lucernoni and wife Marianne, Linda Burger and husband Clint; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Miller and husband Bob, Sylvia Gubbe and husband Larry; and in-laws, Steve and Gay Strecky, Betty and Charlie Nauman, Bill and Darlene Jurell, Jay and Dottie Jurell, Marie Umbrell and Ken Jurell. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Sesto and Josephine (Rzepetski) Lucernoni; brother, Sam Lucernoni; sister, Louise Strecky; and in-laws, Gene Umbrell and Judy Jurell.
There will be a small private service to celebrate Tony’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deacon’s Fund, Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701.