Anthony Melvin Main Jr., 84, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Mary F. Main.
Born Feb. 16, 1937, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Anthony Melvin and Francis Estelle (Bowers) Main.
Anthony attended St. John’s School and Elm Street School and completed the journeymen program with the U.S. Department of Labor to become an accomplished brick and stone mason. After working construction for many years, he worked for the Frederick County Board of Education until retirement. Anthony was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and the Elks Lodge, No. 684. He enjoyed fishing, working with animals, antique cars, car races and spending time with friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Timothy Main, Danny Main and wife Paula, and Christi Giesbert and her significant other Brian Hamilton; grandchildren, Ryann Crawford, Joshua Main, Morgan Main and wife Kristie, Erica Meinders and husband David, Donald Ausherman lll and wife Janelle, Bradley Flook, Becky Geisbert, Austin Main, Danielle, Brad and Chad; great-grandchildren, Preston, Blake, Logan, Jacob, Haven, Cami, Anthony, Charlotte, MacKenzie, Gabriel, Tatum, Cheyenne, Rylee and Saylor; brothers, Patrick J. Main, of Texas, and Vincent Main, of California; and sister, Catherine Bernadine Hall, of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Main; and sisters, Imogene Remsburg, Anne Cook and Mary Clements.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Anthony’s life journey will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Faith United Church of Christ Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick Co., www.frederick healthhospice.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.