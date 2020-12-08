Anthony P. O’Toole (Tony), 78, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Born in Camden, New Jersey, April 9, 1942. He was the son of Thomas F. O’Toole Sr. and Elizabeth Mullola O’Toole. He is survived by fiancee, Joann Bannon; his brother, Timothy O’Toole (Patty); nieces and nephew, Heather (John) Jeter, Kristin (Adam) Holter and Patrick (Maria) O’Toole; former wife, Susan S. O’Toole; and daughters, Tammy Lynn O’Toole and Karen (Robert) Gray. He is also survived by in-laws, Judy Johns, Donna Bollinger, Russell Rice (Tina) and Ellie Gilbert (Tom). He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas O’Toole and Elizabeth O’Toole; brother, Thomas F. O’Toole Jr.; and niece Stefanie O’Toole.
A graduate of St. Johns Literary Institution, he enjoyed the friendship and reunions with Class of 1961 classmates. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving at Langley AFB, Kadena, Okinawa, with a side trip to Da Nang, Vietnam.
Work career started at Wayne Loan, Peoples Home Furnishings, Brunswick, Maryland. Finishing with 30 years at Fredericktown Bank & Trust as assistant vice president.
Tony has been a member of the Yellow Springs Lions Club for almost 50 years, serving as president several times. He was a member of the American Legion FSK Post 11, served on the baseball committee, called bingo and enjoyed dancing there on Friday nights and at Pen Mar Park with Joann. He also enjoyed all of the great people at Daybreak Adult Daycare Center, the weekly poker games there and longtime friends; and the Fisher family at R.F. Bodyworks.
Tony loved racing his old Ford at the 75/80 Drag Strip, working on cars and watching NASCAR. He loved walking with Joann on the C&O Canal (almost walking the entire length), cruising and seeing new sites. He exercised at Promotion Fitness and was a member of the “Closers” (at one time 30 strong), made many friends, held monthly birthday parties and had a wonderful time.
A special thank you for the great care given by the nurses and fourth floor staff at Frederick Health Hospital (FMH) and caregivers at Frederick Health Hospice.
A personal message from Tony: None of the great life that I have had would have been possible if I had not quit smoking and, most important of all, the last 19 years with my friends in AA.
Tony has donated his body to the Maryland Anatomical Body Donation Program. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Tony’s honor to: Daybreak Adult Daycare, Attn: Christine Forbes, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702, Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 or to the charity of your choice.