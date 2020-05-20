Anthony (Tony) Alfred White, 93, of Frederick died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Kline Hospice House.
Born May 22, 1926 in London, England, he was the son of the late Henry James White and Maude Janeway White. At age 16, he was apprenticed to a toolmaker and studied mechanical engineering in London during WWII. He also started a lifelong hobby as an amateur stage actor.
In 1953 he emigrated to Houston, Texas and worked for a consulting engineering firm. He also joined the Houston Gilbert and Sullivan Society, playing musical comedy leads and participating as president of the Society. Here he met and married Mary Sneed and here their daughter, Alizon was born.
In 1963, he relocated to Frederick to work at Fort Detrick, and later at the Corps of Engineers in Baltimore and the Bureau of Standards in Gaithersburg, as a supervisory engineer. He also continued acting on stage, at Hood College and for the Fredericktowne Players. In preparation for playing Malvolio in “Twelfth Night,” he grew a beard which, to his surprise, turned out bright copper-colored and, as he said, “Added a little color to my otherwise drab and colorless appearance”. So he kept it, even though it changed, slowly but inexorably, until it was snow white. It was here in 1966 that his son, Harry, was born. Also, during the 1960s, he was an occasional president of the Unitarian Fellowship of Frederick.
From his teens until his mid eighties, he played tennis and badminton and loved them both. He could be seen on many an early morning chipping ice, shoveling snow, or sweeping puddles from the tennis courts in Baker Park.
He also joined the Frederick County Recreation Council’s aerobics exercise class and book club, and would at the drop of a hat, recommend a book which he had enjoyed, to anyone who stood still for a moment. And he delighted in the many acquaintanceships formed during these activities.
He is survived by his daughter, Alizon Bush; son, Harry White; and his sister, Pearl Lawrence.
There will be no services.
