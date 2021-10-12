Mr. Anthony “Tony” Joseph Walker, 79, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed away Oct. 7, 2021. He was the husband of the late Virginia A. Hartman Walker, his wife of 42-plus years whom he adored.
Born Dec. 28, 1941, in Brunswick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Lenwood “Bud” and Mary Agnes “Ag” Walker.
Tony was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of 1959. He was involved in many sports, including basketball, baseball and soccer. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964 at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.
He retired in 1996 from Safeway as a meat cutter and head night stocker after 30 years of service. Tony was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Mary Catholic Church. He was a prior member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 1136, American Legion and Moose. He enjoyed playing golf and softball; coaching women’s softball and Little League Baseball; and spending time with this treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Tony was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles, Colts and Ravens, and the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by two daughters, Jenifer Kidwell and husband Carl “Tev,” of Pleasant Valley, and Susan White and husband Eric “Whitey,” of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Justin Hitchcock and wife Ashlie, Tiffany White, Nicholas Kidwell, Carly Kidwell and Hayden White; four great-grandchildren, Paislee and Harper Hitchcock, and Amber and Christopher Dove Jr.; his sister, Judy Walker Florance, of Chesapeake, Virginia; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Rowe, of Frederick; and brother-in-law, Daniel Hartman and wife Jane, of Millsboro, Delaware. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald “Buddy” Walker and his wife Catherine; brother-in-law, Sonny Florance; and brother-in-law; Joseph Hartman and wife Pam.
Tony will be remembered by many friends and family.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will be the celebrant.
Interment will be private.
Pallbearers will be Carl “Tev” Kidwell, Nicholas Kidwell, Eric White, Justin Hitchcock, Hayden White and Daniel Hartman.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneral home.com