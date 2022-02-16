Anthony "Tony" Marick

Mr. Anthony F. (Andy/Tony) Marick, 82, of Mount Airy, Maryland, died Feb. 12, 2022, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, Maryland.
Mr. Marick was born on June 18, 1939, the son of the late George Joseph and Norma Rossi Marick. He was the husband of Waltraud Dieges Marick, of Mount Airy, his wife of 42 years.
Mr. Marick was a 1957 graduate of Westminster High School Vocational Course. He served 22 years in the U.S. Army retiring as a helicopter repair supervisor. He served overseas in England, Libya, Vietnam and Germany, as well as several stateside locations. Mr. Marick had a second career as a rail car mechanic with the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (METRO), retiring in February 2003. He was a member of American Legion Post 191, AMVETS Post 2 and VFW Post 10076, the NRA and the Mount Airy IWLA. He enjoyed the outdoors, gun collecting, shooting sports, traveling and the coffee clutch at McDonald’s.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter-in-law, Debra Marick; grandchildren, Mikey, Aden, Addison and Christian, all of Mount Airy; stepsons, Dieter Marick, of Mount Airy, and Rolf Winter and his daughters Shannon, Emily and Amanda, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; and stepdaughter, Regina Ehrbarth and son Tobias, of Osthofen, Germany; Frank and Carmen Trammell and family, of Frederick; and brothers and sisters, Charlotte Abell and partner Robert Harrod, of Winfield, Michael Marick and wife Audrey, of Lisbon, Mary O’Brien and husband Maurice, of Tralee, Ireland, Gina Miller, of Eldersberg, and John Marick, of Tennessee. Mr. Marick was predeceased in death by his son, Anthony G. Marick; stepson, Peter Winter; and brother, Joe Marick.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy.
Services and interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.