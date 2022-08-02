Anthony (Tony) Michael Adkins, 34, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born Christmas night in 1987 in Sandusky, Ohio, to his parents, Dallas and Mary Adkins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Donna J. Adkins; his grandfather, John N. Woodruff; and grandfather, Elmer A. Rife. He is survived by his parents; fiancee, Brittany Lewis; stepson, Camren Snapp; sisters, Jill (Adkins) Wilkins and husband Kevin, and Tiffany (Adkins) Obando and husband David; grandmother, Mary Woodruff; grandfather, Dallas Adkins and wife Marlene; and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Tony was an avid sports fan who loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Dolphins and L.A. Lakers. He graduated in 2005 from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, and 2007 from Lincoln Technical School, with multiple certificates in auto mechanics. He loved working on cars. He was most recently employed by Image Direct Inc. His favorite thing to do was spending time with Brittany and Camren. Tony cared deeply for those he loved and was loved greatly in return.