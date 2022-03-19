April Grable

April Dawn Grable, age 41, of Hagerstown, went to be with the Lord March 17, 2022.
A warrior throughout her life, she is survived by her mother, Joyce Grable; her father, Sonny Grable and companion Doris Hodge; her sister, Tina Brashear and husband Dave; her son, Steven Shaffer; daughters, Cheyenne and Lilly Shaffer; stepson, Jeremy Shaffer, his girlfriend, and a grandson. She is also survived by her boyfriend of 27 years, Tony Shaffer.
April enjoyed her job at the Big Dipper in Hagerstown, crossword puzzles and coloring on her tablet. She will be remembered by many friends and family.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.