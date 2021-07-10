April Lynn Parker, 47, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on July 6, 2021.
She was the loving wife and best friend to Tony Parker.
Born on Dec. 9, 1973, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert Eugene and Patricia Lane Yokley.
Along with her husband and mother, April is survived by her brother, Robert Yokley; her sister, Laura Etchison; one stepdaughter, Stephanie Burch; and one grandchild, Alyssia Burch.
She was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Shelly Yokley; and one brother-in-law, Sean Etchison.
April loved to travel to the beach, and watch Lifetime movies and reality TV, and she always held a special place for animals, especially her cats. April was full of life and a true angel.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838, where a service will
follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held immediately after at Boyds Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19901 White Ground Road, Boyds, MD 20841.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Frederick County Humane Society.