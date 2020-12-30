Ardella “Jean” Haupt Grove, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Frederick Health & Rehab in Frederick, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Hubert “Wheeler” Haupt and the late Clyde Grove.
Born on Jan. 24, 1926, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Fairfax and Ada Inscoe.
Ardella was a member of the Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday school and was also a deacon. Over the years she worked for Valley View Nursing Home, Sagner’s, Homewood (downtown) and Detrick.
The family wishes to thank Bonnie Delauter, Marion Haupt and Hazel Gill, who are part of our family. They also wish to thank the staff of Golden Living and Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness and care of their mother for the last five years.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Haupt Yinger; son, David W. Haupt; grandchildren, Kimberley Yinger, David and wife Amy Haupt and Traci and husband JR Lescalleet; great-grandchildren, Kayla Haupt, Brooke Haupt, Emma Haupt, Jeffery Studebaker, Cody Studebaker and Kearstin Loiselle; great-great-grandchildren, Micah Studebaker, Josiee Studebaker, Josiah Studebaker, Aleda Studebaker, Reagan Loiselle and Jensen Loiselle.
She was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Middletown Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to abandoned children or homeless shelter of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.