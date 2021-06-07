Ardella Whitter

Mrs. Ardella M. Whitter, a resident of Fahrney-Keedy Home & Village, Boonsboro, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was 93 years old. Born in Frederick on Jan. 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William and Ada Mercer. She was predeceased by her husband Marion Jasper Whitter Jr.
She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Myersville. She spent many years as a housekeeper for several families but she became far more than an employee. She was Aunt Dellie to many children and loved and nurtured those families as she did her own.
Ardella is survived by one stepson, Marion (Bunny) Whitter III (Sue), of Braddock; sons Thomas Whitter (Susie), of Brunswick; Michael Whitter (Vivian), of New Market; daughters Candice Fulton, of Smithsburg; Kim Ewing, of Middletown; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; one brother William Mercer, Libertytown and several nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by special friend Mert Smith, Smithsburg.
She is predeceased by sister Catherine Rippeon and son-in-law Dave Fulton.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fahrney Keedy for their compassion and loving care while she was a resident.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 10634 Church Hill Road, Myersville, MD 21773.