Mrs. Ardeth Faye Bean, 85, of Frederick, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Bean following 47 years of marriage.
Born November 23, 1934, in Butler, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Hilliard and Agnes Sedwick Hilliard. She was also predeceased by sisters, Fern Hilliard and Bernadine Hilliard Day.
Mrs. Bean enjoyed sewing, starting with doll clothes when she was five years old and working to perfect her skills her entire life. She outfitted her three girls with many beautifully made dresses and gifted each of her grandchildren with quilts. She was an amazing chef and loved to experiment with new foods and recipes. No one ever left her table hungry!
Mrs. Bean was an avid reader and instilled a love for books, words and knowledge in each of her children. She was a master of organization and successfully moved a household of furniture, children and dogs across country numerous times. Whenever she would hit a new town, her first stop was to AAA to obtain a map of the area and she would set out to find interesting routes to interesting places in order to familiarize the family with the area.
Mrs. Bean volunteered in the crafts room at College View Nursing home for a number of years, volunteered at Frederick Memorial Hospital and at the Apollo, Pennsylvania Library. In recent years she volunteered at the thrift shop in the Country Store in Homewood at Crumland Farms.
Mrs. Bean was a member of Walkersville United Methodist Church, where she served as president of the United Methodist Women, taught Sunday school and ran the kitchen feeding many delicious lunches to area seniors.
Ardeth Bean is survived by her children, Angela Bean, Melissa Tucker and husband, Bob, John Bean Jr. and wife Deborah, and Carrie Kurdt and husband Tom; seven grandchildren, Annie Noble and husband Keith, Carl Pietrantonio and wife Merry, James Gallagher, John Martin Bean, Megan Gallagher, Matthew Kurdt and Kaitlin Kurdt Hillman and husband Sam; 5 great grandchildren, Kayla and Alana Noble and Shaine, Gwydeon and Cavan Pietrantonio.There will be a private service with immediate family at Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, MD and internment at Glade Cemetery in Walkersville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County Maryland, Food Bank of Frederick County, MD, Humane Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.