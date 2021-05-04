Mrs. Arlene Hawkins, 87, of Frederick, was called home by our Lord on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Born Aug. 15, 1933, in Salisbury, she was the loving wife of the late David Hawkins Sr., who preceded her in death in 1981.
Arlene is survived by her son, David Hawkins Jr. and wife Carol Kaas; daughter, Donna Allison and husband Ray; two grandchildren, David Hawkins III and wife Kristi, and Christina Thompson and husband Bradley; and three great-grandchildren, David IV, Ford and Madeleine.
Arlene retired after a long career as a secretary with the federal government. She was very devoted to her church (Urbana United Methodist Church) and had many interests such as sewing, gardening and bowling, and for many years, she was a member of a square dancing club. As a person, she was truly someone we all should aspire to be in every way. She will be very missed.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Arlene will be laid to rest at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, next to her husband. There will be a luncheon at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church located at 3519 Urbana Pike, Urbana, Maryland, at approximately 1 p.m. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
