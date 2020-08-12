Arlene Thibault

Arlene Mary (Bruce) Thibault, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, of natural causes in her assisted living facility in Frederick. She was 92 years old.
She is survived by her daughters Jeanne Dillon, Theresa (Mike) Keller and son Jim Thibault (Kathy Ott), her sister Betty Fargo, brother David Bruce, grandsons and granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Thibault, her son-in-law Jack Dillon, her brothers Kenneth and Willard Bruce, and sisters Evelyn Kannenberg, Joan Bruce and Jean Johnson.
Arlene was born in Glasgow, MT, and was one of eight children of Pearl and James Bruce. She obtained her R.N. degree at Columbus Nursing School in Great Falls and proceeded to enroll in a flight school operated by the husband of a fellow student. She got her pilot’s license and owned a Luscombe piper cub type airplane in a flying club with nine other men. She flew from Montana to California, Idaho, Washington and Oregon for two years. Shortly thereafter she signed up for the Air Force in their Air Force Nurse Corps program where she became a Lieutenant. While on an American Express tour in Rome as part of her tour of duty she met and married Edward Thibault who was a private n the army and also on the tour. They were married in one of the chapels in St. Peter’s, Rome in 1953 and celebrated 50 years of marriage until Ed died in April of 2004. She learned the guitar as a senior citizen and used this skill along with her engaging personality to minister to many at nursing homes and assisted facilities, and also helped out in similar services in Edenton Retirement Community where she lived out her last several years. She also published a book of poetry. She had a great sense of humor and was an avid reader. She became an honorary grandmother to many young people as well. Her faith was very important to her. She attended Cornerstone Fellowship for number of years, and participated actively in Bible Studies at Edenton as well as art classes, book club and choir.
Friends and family may attend the viewing Thursday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opposumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Masks will be required.
There will be a private service and internment on Friday, Aug. 14.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Hospice, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or at frederickhealthhospice.org.
