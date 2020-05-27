Arline F. Bowland

Arline Frances Bowland, 83, of Butterfly Lane, passed away at her home on May 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Cas Lee Bowland.
Born March 18, 1937 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Paul S. and Geraldine F. Hildebrand.
Arline graduated from Frederick High School in 1955, worked at Club Products (formerly the Eveready Co.) until she started her family. She returned part-time when needed, totaling 17 years.
She was a member of the Civinette Club, loving sports. Arline played on a girls’ softball league for 8 years, was an Oriole fan, liked to play cards, bingo, and socialize. Her favorite holiday was Christmas
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Jo Graham and husband, Wes, Barbara Ann Thacker and fiancé, Tony Guariglia, and son, Michael Paul Delauter and wife, Heidi; grandchildren, Dakota Jarvis and wife Melissa, Trevor Milihram, Cody Milihram, Trey Thacker, Ashley Ratino and husband, James, Joshua Delauter, Ryan Walsh, and Nathan Walsh; great-grandchildren, Macie Jarvis and Carter Jarvis.
She is also survived by her sister, JoAnn F. Keyser and nephews, James Cannon, Chris Cannon and wife Lou Ann, and Galen Keyser and wife Kelly.
Arline has two special friends, Jenny Garver, 76 years of friendship, and Doris Damuth, 64 years of friendship.
In addition to her parents, Arline is predeceased by her husband, son, Mark Bowland, daughter-in-law, Loretta (LB) Delauter, and infant son, William Ronald Delauter.
Graveside services will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. Arline would be pleased if friends wear a little something in her favorite color red when paying their respect.
Donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Huntington’s Disease Association, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
