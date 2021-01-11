Armer Fitzwater, Sr.

Armer McVay Fitzwater Sr., 82, of Bunker Hill, WV/Mount Airy, MD, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021.
He was the loving husband of the late Patsy Fitzwater.
Born on Jan. 25, 1938, he was the son of the late Herman H.M Fitzwater and Nellie Viola Cullers Marshall.
Armer is survived by his five children, Darryl Fitzwater, Melody (Sissy) Fitzwater and fiancee Garren, Armer (Bo) Fitzwater, Jr. and wife Myra, Herman (Vic) Fitzwater and wife Staci, Dedee Fitzwater and husband Marty slater; 2 sisters, Mary Virts, Loretta Jeffers; 15 grandchildren, DJ, Brad, Heather, Skyler, Summer, Jennifer, Danny, Jessie, Victoria, Stephen, Julia, Emmy, Gabe, Joshua, Daniel; and 12 great-grandchildren, Aidan, Chloe, LuLu, Lincoln, Abby, Mackenzie, Hunter, Madilyn, Tony, Lance, London and Brayden
Along with his parents and wife, Armer was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman Fitzwater, Jr., Kevin Fitzwater and two sisters, Ina Haines and Vada Stottlemyer.
The family will be receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD. The funeral service and graveside will be private. Armer will be laid to rest at Boyds Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19901 White Ground Road, Boyds, MD 20841.