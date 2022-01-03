Armer Mcvay Fitzwater,Jr. 55, (Bo) of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia/Germantown, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was the loving husband of Myra Fitzwater and loving father of Jessica Lyles for 28 years.
Born on May 26, 1966, in Bethesda, MD, he was the son of the late Armer Fitzwater, Sr. and Patsy (Holmes) Fitzwater.
Armer loved life and he loved sports, he played baseball; football and softball. He loved everything outdoors; camping; gardening; ATV riding; mountain bike riding.
Most of all, he adored his wife and his home on the Mountain. He loved and cherished his family; and he still had a heart filled with more love to give to all of his friends.
In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his family; Darryl Fitzwater and Dee Adcock Griffith; Melody (Sissy) Fitzwater and Garren Klimes; Herman (Vic) Fitzwater and Staci Fitzwater; Dedee Fitzwater and Marty Slater; his Son-In-Law Marc Lyles and Sister-In-Law Tanya Rabe; his grandchildren; Tony (Punky); Londyn and Lance and, 15 nieces and nephews; D.J.; Brad; Heather; Skyler; Summer; Jennifer; Danny; Cara; Camren; Carlen, Victoria; Stephen; Julia; Emmy and, Gabe.
Services and interment will be private.
