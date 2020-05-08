Arnold Dean Ridpath, age 65, of Monrovia, died in the comfort of his home with his family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born August 19, 1954 in Radford, VA, he was the son of Bridie Ross Ridpath of Frederick and the late Carthon Buford Ridpath. He was the loving husband of Dixie Ridpath, his wife of 41 years.
Dean was a laid-back, sweet and wonderful man, one couldn’t ask for a better husband. He was very close to his mother, loved his family, children and grandchildren. Dean was a hard worker and had many passions, being in the water, fishing, camping, Nascar, the Redskins, Chevy trucks, wrestling and country music. He loved his cats and birds, and his favorite color was blue.
Besides his mother and his wife, Dean is survived by children, Jason Dean and wife Fancy, Amanda Lee and Mary Ann Bridie Ridpath all of Frederick; grandchildren, Arin, Brooke, Jason Jr. and Gracie Ridpath, Trenton Simms, Shyanne Adkins and Myonna Watts; and sister, Della Lynn Saunders.
Due to the current restrictions a private service will be live streamed at 11 a. m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with the Rev. Arnold Trevett officiating. Please see Mr. Ridpath’s “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com for a webcasting link. Interment will be at Linganore Cemetery, Unionville.