Arron LeVaughn Jackson, 54, passed on Dec. 25, 2020. He was born to Charles Walter Martin II and Rosemary Jackson in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 21, 1966.
He is survived by his mother, Rosemary; his daughter, Tia Jackson; his seven siblings, Eric, Chitaqua, Kadea, Walter, Waletta, Darnell and Charles; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sergeant Jackson served his country for 10 years in the Army. He was a Penn State alumnus, gaining his bachelor’s degree in computer science.
Arron worked as a senior software engineer and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people.
Arron had many passions, but at the top was dancing. In his high school days, he was known as “Slickback” and was a break dancer and rapper. As an adult, salsa was his dance style of choice. He was very active and enjoyed working out, cooking and eating great food, listening to good music and spending time with everyone he loved.
No one will be able to fill his place in the hearts of his friends and family. He was one of a kind, an amazing, dedicated father and a caring friend to many. An intelligent man, a talented man, and someone who will never be forgotten.