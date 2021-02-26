Arthur Jordan Campbell Jr., 77, of Williamsport, Maryland, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Meritus Medical Center. Born Wednesday, Sept. 15, 1943, in Washington , D.C., he was the son of the late Arthur Jordan Campbell Sr. and the late Elizabeth (Walker) Campbell. Along with his wife, they owned Western Maryland Title Company for more than 15 years. He later went to work for the Frederick County Government and retired from the Virginia State Land Trust in 2008. He was an active member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church and also volunteered at the food bank at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Art loved his Scottish Heritage and enjoyed the Scottish Highland Games. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Claire M. Campbell; daughter, Victoria Elaine Sterling, of Hagerstown, Maryland; son, Arthur M. “Monty” Campbell and wife Stephanie, of Hagerstown, Maryland; nine grandchildren, Daniel Taylor Sterling and wife Julia, of Richmond, Virginia, Alexandra Elaine Sterling, of Freeport, Illinois, Jordynn M. McPherson, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Marvin Owens Baer, IV, of Boonsboro, Maryland, Damian Matthew Droneburg, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Tyrese Jamal Campbell, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Brandon Isaiah Campbel,l of Hagerstown, Maryland, Justice J. Campbell, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and A.J. Nash, of Hagerstown, Maryland; great- grandchildren, Daniella Elaine Sterling-Cercavschi, of Freeport, Illinois, and Emmett Marcus McPherson, of Hagerstown, Maryland; godson, Bill Hoadley; sister, Florence Donnan; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Bonnie Hoadley and Bitsy Woods; and brother Timothy Campbell. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, Maryland, with the Pastor Jeffrey L. Shull officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021. To view the service live online, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE2LUnxnV2xaMM4iwNF7BQA
Interment will be at the Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown, Maryland. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Children in Need, 131 W. North Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.