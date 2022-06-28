Arthur Leroy Watkins, age 77, passed from this life Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home. Born May 17, 1945, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Oliver Watkins and Margaret (Snapp) Watkins.
Leroy was a 1963 graduate of Damascus High School. In high school, he was on the cross-country team, garnering state recognition, and he also played on the varsity basketball team. While still in high school and during his early marriage, he was a volunteer fireman with the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department.
Immediately out of high school, he went to work for Watkins Cabinet Co. in Barnesville, Maryland, and continued to work there for 46 years.
He was an avid sports fan his entire life, supporting the Minnesota Twins, the Washington Redskins and his children and grandchildren in their many sports activities. During the early 70s, he played on a Frederick County slowpitch baseball team. He bowled at Village Lanes for several years on the A. Myron Cowell bowling team.
He was a member of the New Market Lions Club, holding numerous offices, including president and zone chairman.
He enjoyed traveling following his retirement, visiting China, Cuba, Machu Pichu and the Galapagos Islands; cruising through the Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii, Italy, Greece, Norway, Denmark and Sweden; and enjoying several family cruises to the Caribbean.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sandra Lee Watkins; daughter, Tammy Mullican (Dennis), of Myersville, Maryland; son, Timothy Watkins, (Cathy) of Frederick, Maryland; six grandchildren whom he adored, Nicholas Mullican, Christopher Mullican (Summer), Jordan Mullican (Chris Chung), Timothy Mullican (Aubrey Wishner), Carly Watkins and Josephine Watkins; sister, Jane Carey (Jack); brother, Ronald Watkins; and several nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind his little dog, Trixie, to mourn his loss.
The family will receive friends and family from 5-8 p.m., with a memorial service set for 6-7 p.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Market District Lions Club Foundation, c/o Lion Brooks, 13001 Purdum Court, Mount Airy, MD 21771.