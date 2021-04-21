Arthur M. Simms

Arthur McKinley Simms, 68, of Frederick, Maryland, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick after a short illness.
He was born May 4, 1952, in Carroll County, Maryland. He was the son of the late Lucille H. Simms Dotson and the late Arthur M. Luby Jr.
Arthur was a member of Warren United Methodist Church located in Parrsville, Maryland. He attended Robert Moton School in Westminster, Maryland, until it closed its doors in 1965. He continued his education in the Carroll County Public School system until his graduation in 1970 from South Carroll High School. Arthur worked for A. H. Smith & A. B. Asphalt companies; and Dennis Kitchen & Bath as a truck driver until it went out of business. He eventually retired from the Mercedes Bentz dealership in Chevy Chase. Arthur was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, drag racing and stock car racing. He also loved classic and hot rod cars; the louder the better. He was a member of the Road Knights car club of Frederick, Maryland. He loved spending hours putting together and painting model cars, trucks and planes; his collection is beautiful. He spent plenty of weeknights and weekends at the 75-80 Dragway racetrack and at Budds Creek Road (Maryland International Raceway).
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home located at 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, Maryland. Family and friends may view the funeral via Zoom starting at 9:50 a.m. A public viewing will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home Friday, April 23, 2021. Masks are required at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, in Mount Airy, Maryland (Ridge Road and Harrisville Road).
