Arthur Shook

Mr. Arthur Thomas Shook, 91, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Autumn Lake Health Care at Glade Valley. He was the husband of the late Jennifer Watkins Shook. Born in Adamstown on March 10, 1930, he was the son of the late Arthur E. and Helen Thomas Shook.
In 1948, he started as a dairy farmer and had farmed in the Adamstown and Buckeystown area for over 55 years. He was the last chartered member of the Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Company, served on the board of directors for Southern States, was a member of the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association and the Farm Bureau. He had attended the Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his son, Steven Shook and wife Kimber, of Middletown; grandchildren, Evan Shook and Lisa, and Dana Knott and husband Brent; great grandchildren, Jordan and Braden Shook, and Colton Knott. He will be remembered lovingly by Wanda Shook-Bartlett. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Shook; and three aunts, Dorothy Thomas, Ruth Smith and Kathleen Shook.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.