Arva Louise Hutzell, 80, of Hedgesville, WV, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Eastern Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV. She was the wife of the late Raymond Hutzell.
Born in Frederick County on July 1, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Christian O. and Virgie Naomi Lamm Brashears.
She was a retired employee at Ft. Detrick.
She is survived by two children, Randy Hutzell and friend Joyce Smith of Hedgesville, WV, and Judy Butts of Middletown; three grandchildren, Brian Hutzell, Matthew Hutzell, Brandon Butts; one brother, Jim Brashears of Braddock Heights; and three sisters, Hazel Masser of Funkstown, Shirley Miller of Braddock Height., Darlene Green of Wolfsville.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday August 24, at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Graveside funeral services will be held 12 noon in the Jefferson United Methodist Cemetery.
The Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate.
Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com.