Ashley Fouché

Mr. Ashley Franklin Fouche Sr. of Flint Hill, Maryland, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Suburban Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland.
Born Sept. 10, 1932, in Ijamsville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Luther Royer and Margaret Elizabeth (Horman) Fouche. He married his wife, Mary Helen Wiles, in 1956, and their marriage endured 48 years until her death in 2004.
He spent his early years in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the farm in Flint Hill. Ashley — PawPaw as he became known in his later years — always had a desire to learn throughout his entire life, continually building his knowledge about a wide variety of subjects, such as agriculture, botany, airplanes, combustion engines, computers and his family history.
He graduated from Frederick High School in 1950 and joined the U.S. Air Force. He served our country for 20 years as an aircraft mechanic and retired with the rank of master sergeant. Following his military service, he continued his education at Frederick Community College, obtaining his airframe and power plant maintenance degree, as well as a degree in business administration. He returned to his aircraft maintenance career and worked for U.S. Airways until his retirement in 1998. Throughout his entire life, he maintained his other passion: farming. He was a lifetime member of Valley Memorial Post 9, AMVETS, in Middletown, Maryland. PawPaw was from a generation that could grow, repair or build just about anything, but his biggest joy in life was his family.
He is survived by his five children, Karen, Ashley (Lisa), Mary Margaret, Greg (Rachel) and Nancy (Robin); 12 grandchildren, Melinda (Shane), Amanda (Greg), Victoria (Stephen), Dalton, Ayden, Julie, Katie (Shawn), Michael (Desiree), Jackson, Sadie, Cheyenne and Dakota. He is also survived by five great grandchildren, Madison, Molly, Waylon, Briar and Eleanor; sister-in-law, Carl Jane Wiles; sister-in-law, Doris Wiles; brother-in-law, Charles Chipley Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by special friends, Shelley Parent and Gloria Finn; and many friends from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in Frederick.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen; his sister, Beverly Charlese Fouche; grandson, Gage; son-in-law, Roy; son-in-law, Joe; brother-in-law, Ellsworth Wiles and wife Margie; sister-in-law, Bernadetta Brandenburg; sister-in-law, Naomi and husband Guy Cheeks; brother-in-law, Sylvester Wiles; brother-in-law, Kenneth E. Wiles Sr.; and sister-in-law, Ruth Chipley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) or the American Heart Association (heart.org). The family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, MD 21758, followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Interment will be made in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, Maryland. Pastor Rod Fry, of Ijamsville United Methodist Church, will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, Maryland.