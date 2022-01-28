Ashley Michelle Degen Bartlett

Ashley Degen Bartlett, 35, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Ashley is survived by her four daughters, Mackenzie (11), Kylah (11), Brinklee (7) and Tiernan (5) of Ijamsville, her parents Steven & Kimberly Degen of Damascus, sister Alexis Holzberger of Hagerstown, nieces Brooke, Elliot, Palmer, nephew Landon, maternal grandparents William & Linda Rowe of Derwood, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her nephew Lucas Holzberger, paternal grandparents Charles & Jackie Degen and Sonny & Ella McWilliams.
Ashley was born on January 15, 1987 in Silver Spring, MD, grew up in Damascus, graduated from Damascus High School in 2005, Frederick School of Cosmetology in 2006, employed @ O’Hair Salon of Gaithersburg as a stylist, a mentor, to a Sr. stylist for 14 years, then made her lifelong dream come true at the opening of Gloss Hair & Beauty Co. of Urbana in 2021.
A great mother as she always put her children first, sister, daughter, friend, niece, granddaughter, community volunteer, Urbana Rec Council Secretary, Cheerleading Coach and PTA Volunteer. Ashley was loved by all who had the opportunity to know her, always bright, cheery, supportive, as well as positive, “It’s gonna be fine”.
She will be deeply missed by this devastating loss. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be made to https://gofund.me/f3e2901c for the benefit of her beautiful daughters to assist in the future long-term expenses and their dreams.
Visitation January 31, 2022 @ 11:30 am; Memorial Service to follow @ 1:00 pm to take place @ First Baptist Church of Frederick 7040 Bowers Road, Frederick, MD 21702
Celebration of Life to follow located @ Frederick Elks Lodge Post 684 — 289 Willowdale Dr. Frederick, 21702. Due to Covid restrictions masks are required.
