Ashtyn Jane Bray, age 5 weeks, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and care team, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
Born on June 10, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Gregory John and Amy Christina (Hauk) Bray. of Frederick, Maryland.
Ashtyn came into this world a short five weeks ago but has left such an impact in the hearts of all who knew her. She filled our hearts with a lifetime of love. Ashtyn enjoyed snuggles throughout her day and never turned down hugs or kisses. She also enjoyed “You are My Sunshine” and listening to a good book being read to her.
In addition to her parents, she is survived and deeply loved by her brothers, Seann and Zachary; maternal grandparents, Linda Sessions and John Hauk; paternal grandparents, Cathy Hubble and Gregory R. Bray; great-grandmother, Annabelle Hauk; aunts and uncles, Megan Hauk, Matthew (Christine) Hauk, Jason (Anya) Hauk, Michael (Jill) Bray and Amanda Bray; numerous cousins, Ryana, Sofia, Matthew, Trenton, Taylor, Gavin, Kiley, Ellie, Mickey, Rileigh, Kaleb, Tyrone and Aaliyah; and numerous other extended family.
Ashtyn also leaves behind the many people at Johns Hopkins who loved her and cared for her as if she was their own: Dr. Gilmore, Dr. Chaves, Dr. Schwarz, Dr. Golden, Colleen, Tae, Anna, Nicole, Emily, Patrick, Amanda, Rochelle, Melissa, Ashley, Sarah S., Emily V., Cora and Kat. It is because of your compassionate warm hearts that our sweet girl knew nothing but love all of her days. We also thank you for being a bright light on our darkest days.
A celebration of Ashtyn’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
We ask those wishing to honor Ashtyn to please do so by contributing graciously to NICU Child Life or the Perinatal Palliative Care Program at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Attn: Alicia Cleaver, Development Office, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202
Please be sure to write “NICU Child Life” or “ Palliative Care Program” in the memo line, and include a note indicating that your gift is in memory of Ashtyn Bray. The money will go directly to supporting other NICU families.