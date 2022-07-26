Ashtyn Jane Bray

Ashtyn Jane Bray, age 5 weeks, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and care team, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Born on June 10, 2022, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Gregory John and Amy Christina (Hauk) Bray. of Frederick, Maryland.