Athena M. Roche (nee Copoulos)

Athena M. Roche passed away on September 17, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Thomas W. Roche, Holly L. Serio, Randy M. Roche; beloved grandmother of Jennifer L. Schoenle, Clark A. Roche, Kristen N. Flaherty, Ashley M. Roche; and great-grandmother to Justin T. Schoenle, Mason G. Flaherty and Kory J. Flaherty. She was also the loving sister to Christina Panagakos. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Michael D. Copoulos; her brothers, James and Johnny Copoulos; her sister, Frances Myers; and her beloved grandson, Justin M. Serio. She is survived by her life-long companion and best friend, William Schmale. A public viewing will be held from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. September 20, 2020, with a funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. at Ambrose Funeral home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Road, Halethorpe, MD 21227.

Tags