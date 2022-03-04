Aubrey Cavell, Sr.

Mr. Aubrey I. Cavell Sr., 83, of Germantown, Maryland, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Jan. 22, 2022. He was born at home on Feb. 1, 1938, on Thurston Road in Frederick to the late Rudolph and Ruth Lawson Cavell.
Aubrey was the husband of Nellie Guariglia Cavell for 66 years. He was a proud member of Germantown Baptist Church for more than 60 years, serving as Sunday school teacher and Deacon.
He is survived by his six children, Aubrey Jr. (Susan), Carol Sullivan (Brian), Daniel (Rosel), Wanda VanNiel (Doug), Michael (Marybeth) and Gary (Shelby deceased). He also leaves 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; his brothers, Roland and Raymond; and many other family and friends. He is reunited in heaven with his parents; granddaughter, Kathern Sullivan; his brothers, Rudolph Jr., John and Arthur; and his sisters, Ruth Cooper and Margaret Rollison.
A celebration of life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022. No flowers please.